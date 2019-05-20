Two juvenile boys crashed a stolen vehicle into the side of an townhome just before noon on Monday, police reported.
Officers responded to a call about a vehicle that had crashed into a building near the intersection of Astrozon Boulevard and Astrozon Circle around 11:30 a.m. They were told that two boys had deserted it after the collision.
Before arriving to the wreck site, police said they discovered the vehicle involved had been reported stolen earlier that day.
A witness led officers to the area where the boys were last seen and police were quickly able to locate the two hiding near a residence nearby.
Although police said the apartment building sustained moderate damage, there were no injuries reported.