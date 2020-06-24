child shot in Yoder

Crime scene photo courtesy KKTV.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting late Tuesday in Yoder, authorities said.

A boy suffered life-threatening injuries from gunshot at 6:43 p.m. and was taken to a hospital, said sheriff's office spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby. 

Kirby said the boy is less than 10 years old, but could not confirm his exact age.

As of Wednesday morning, she did not have an update on the boy's condition.

The shooting is under investigation and police are in the process of interviewing witnesses, Kirby said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

