El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting late Tuesday in Yoder, authorities said.
A boy suffered life-threatening injuries from gunshot at 6:43 p.m. and was taken to a hospital, said sheriff's office spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby.
EPSO Responding to a shooting in Yoder. PIO enroute. Media staging will be at Yoder Post Office. pic.twitter.com/xgfZj8ROEy— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) June 24, 2020
Kirby said the boy is less than 10 years old, but could not confirm his exact age.
As of Wednesday morning, she did not have an update on the boy's condition.
The shooting is under investigation and police are in the process of interviewing witnesses, Kirby said.
