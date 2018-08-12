A 5-year-old boy who was in critical condition after nearly drowning Aug. 5 at a southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex pool died Wednesday, according to a GoFundMe webpage set up for the family.
The family and police could not be reached Sunday, but the family is shown with the boy at the hospital in pictures on the fundraising page.
The boy and two other young children were pulled from the pool at the Townhouse Apartment Homes, 3125 Fountain Blvd., by a cousin, who told The Gazette he found them lying at the bottom after hearing their screams. The cousin, who was in a nearby apartment overlooking the pool, said the children had been pushed into the pool by other kids.
The children, all under age 6, were found unresponsive in the pool and pulled out by a 12-year old boy, police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said afterward.
Adults administered CPR and police officers and firefighters continued trying to revive the children before all three were taken to a local hospital.
A 3-year old girl and 4-year old boy were released from the hospital last week, police said.
No lifeguard is on duty at the pool, and a sign on the gate says anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Police have not said if anyone was supervising the three children. No charges have been announced.
The boy is the second child to drown this summer at a Colorado Springs pool.
In June, 12-year-old Zahki Adams drowned while swimming in a pool at Sierra Pointe Condominiums in the 3400 block of Parkmoor Village Drive.