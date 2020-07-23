A 13-year-old boy went missing late in the morning Monday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Jasiah Tenbrink was last seen at Bott Park, in the 900 block of South 26th Street, but did not return home.
Police were contacted about the Tenbrink Wednesday.
Tenbrink is 5 foot 1 with brown eyes and hair, according to police. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt an black shorts with black shoes and may have a red hoodie.
If you have information about Jasiah's whereabouts, call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000 or if you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.
