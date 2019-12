A boy was injured in a Colorado Springs shooting Friday night, Colorado Springs police said Saturday.

About 11 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near a Boston Market at 1015 N. Academy Blvd. where a boy was found with a single gunshot wound, police said. The injury was non-life threatening and the boy was taken to a hospital.

Police said that a possible suspect's vehicle was seen leaving the area after the shooting.

