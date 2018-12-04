SEVERANCE • A 9-year-old boy has convinced his town's leaders to overturn a nearly century-old ban on snowball fights, and he says his first target will be his little brother.
Dane Best, who lives in the often snow-swept northern Colorado town of Severance, presented his arguments at a town board meeting Monday night, and members voted unanimously to lift the ban.
"I think it's an outdated law," Dane said in the lead-up to the meeting. "I want to be able to throw a snowball without getting in trouble."
Dane had been talking about snowballs since he found out 1½ months ago that it was illegal to throw them within town limits, his mother, Brooke Best, told The Greeley Tribune. The last time it snowed, Dane said, he and his friends looked around for police and joked about breaking the law.
The rule was part of an ordinance that made it illegal to throw or shoot stones or missiles at people, animals, buildings, trees, other public or private property or vehicles. Snowballs fell under the town's definition of "missiles," said Kyle Rietkerk, assistant to the Severance town administrator.
"All of the kids always get blown away that it's illegal to have snowball fights in Severance," Rietkerk said before the meeting. "So what ends up happening is, (town leaders) always encourage the kids with, 'You have the power. You can change the law.' No one has."
Dane took up the cause, writing letters with his classmates in support of overturning the ban.
Now his 4-year-old brother, Dax, had better watch out. When board members asked Dane during a meeting in November whom he wants to hit, he pointed at Dax.
Dane and his family have researched other Severance ordinances, including one that defines pets only as cats and dogs.
Dane has a guinea pig, which is illegal in Severance, too.