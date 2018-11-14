A 14-year-old boy is accused of starting a fire Wednesday morning in a bathroom at Sand Creek High School that resulted in students being evacuated and then sent home early, police said.
The boy, whose name was not released due to his age, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson, a felony, and interference of staff, faculty or students of an educational institution, a misdemeanor, police said. He was taken to Spring Creek Youth Services Center.
The school's fire alarms went off about 10:30 a.m. after the blaze was started in the A-wing men's bathroom, police said. Ryan Jacobsen, a school resource officer, used a nearby fire extinguisher to put out the fire.
Firefighters arrived to find a smoldering pile of toilet paper and plastic in the bathroom, Fire Capt. Brian Vaughan said.
Students and staff were evacuated while firefighters assessed the damage and air quality, police said. Jacobsen then began to review security footage and identified a suspect.
Police didn't say whether the boy is a student at the school at 7005 N. Carefree Circle. A spokesman for Falcon School District 49 did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening.
Students were released early "due to the fire and smoke smell that remained in the building," a D-49 statement says. District crews were working with a fire restoration company to clean up the area and ensure the building was ready for students Thursday.