A 6-year-old boy died Sunday following a shooting last week in Yoder in which the boy's father was arrested, according to El Paso County authorities.
Roman Krutitskiy died Sunday, five days after the shooting, the county's coroner's office confirmed Monday. He was rushed to a hospital June 23 in a helicopter from the Yoder post office, where his parents flagged down deputies, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
The shooting occurred in the family’s home in the 7700 block of Edison Road, about 3 miles north of Edison School, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The boy's father, Nikolay Krutitskiy, was arrested Wednesday, and his charges were upgraded Monday to first degree murder, three counts of child abuse in which one is child abuse resulting in death, menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, prohibited use of a weapon, violation of a protection order and reckless endangerment, the release stated.
Krutitskiy initially faced charges of first degree assault, two child abuse charges of serious injury knowingly or reckless and without injury knowingly or reckless, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, prohibited use of a weapon, violation of a restraining order and reckless endangerment before the charges were upgraded Monday.
Officials did not describe how the shooting happened or why Krutitskiy is suspected.