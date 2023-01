The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Edgar was last seen about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office tweeted.

Edgar left his home in the 7200 block of Sullivan Circle, located in Security, on foot. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black jeans and black shoes, according to the sheriff's office, which did not provide a last name.

Edgar may have been picked up by friends in route to Denver, the sheriff's office said. If seen call 719-390-5555.