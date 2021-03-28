BOULDER — On Palm Sunday, the first day of Holy Week for Christians, many in the Boulder community gathered to mourn and pay tribute to the 10 people killed in last week's mass shooting at a King Soopers here.
As early as 8 a.m., a few dozen had already congregated at the memorial site outside of the fenced-off grocery store on Table Mesa Drive, bringing flowers, candles and poems to honor the victims.
Patty Durbin and her husband, Paul, softly sang and played gospel songs at the memorial Sunday morning.
“We’re here to honor those who are gone, to mourn and to be thankful for those that we didn’t lose,” Durbin said.
Durbin, who runs a small house church with her husband, said their daughter and son work at the King Soopers that was attacked. Their daughter was scheduled to work in the pharmacy Monday but was let off by her boss just days before.
“We’re thankful that she didn’t have to work, but we are really mourning those who’ve been lost," Durbin said. "We lost some friends here."
The shootings victims were Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Teri Leiker, 51; Eric Talley, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65.
The names and photos of all 10 victims were on display at the memorial, in addition to stuffed animals, handwritten letters and balloons. Candles burned and hundreds of flowers lined the ground, some freshly added and others beginning to wilt.
Passersby said it has been nearly impossible to find flower bouquets in the city in recent days.
“The community has been amazing,” Durbin said. “There’s been more unity, and suddenly people who are pretty scattered are thinking about their neighbors.”
Laurie Dotter, a resident of the surrounding neighborhood for 35 years, walked the memorial Sunday morning, calling the response from her community “beautiful.”
She said she and her family have shopped at the King Soopers store for decades and knew one of the employees who was killed.
“People are hurting, but people are remembering the store and all the times they had here,” Dotter said. “There’s a high school right up the hill and a junior high. My kids used to come here after school all the time.”
Many children, from toddlers to high schoolers, were present at the memorial Sunday morning. Numerous children's drawings could be seen pinned along the store fence.
Not 10 miles away, at Pinewood Church in Longmont, worshippers gathered in the parking lot for a socially distanced Palm Sunday evening service. Several dozen parishioners came out, unfolding chairs and blankets.
The service was largely musical, but the singing stopped intermittently for faith-filled comments from area pastors. Rev. Steve Crowder, who's served as the Broomfield Police Department's chaplain, preached forgiveness and asked the congregants to withhold their judgments.
"I feel like we need to offer forgiveness," he said as some parishioners held up their hands. "What if it happens again?
"Then we forgive again."
After another round of songs, Rev. Rich Bledsoe, whom another pastor called the "spiritual father" of Boulder, took the mic. A hospital chaplain, Bledsoe talked about going to the King Soopers on Monday and about Talley's faith. He offered thoughts for the victims and shooter alike.
"No one is beyond redemption," he said. He called on the city to use the tragedy as a "new foundation."
At the memorial earlier in the day, Linda Liebelt, who has lived in the neighborhood for 45 years, said the King Soopers served as a bedrock for the community. She said that many of the people she’s seen at the memorial were King Soopers shoppers and employees she used to see at the store.
Her daughter grew up in the King Soopers store, she said, and it was the only place they shopped.
“She called it the ‘horsey store’ because she rode the mechanical horse outside,” Liebelt said through tears.
Though, as she stopped at the memorial Sunday to pay her respects, Liebelt said the store is unfortunately more than a just gathering place now. Now, it’s a painful reminder of all that the community has lost.
“I can’t leave my own neighborhood without making a choice of ‘do I go by it or do I avoid it and go the other way?’” Liebelt said. "It’s now a part of it, and it will be for a long time.”