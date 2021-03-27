In the days since a gunman opened fire at a King Soopers in Boulder, many have been compelled to show their support. Flowers, cards and messages of hope are helping memorials across Boulder grow every day.
They are things that Rachel Flick said mean a lot to the families of those who died. Her husband, El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick, was killed on the job in 2018 in Colorado Springs.
"We had this really precious little moment on the way from the hospital to the corner and thousands of people in Colorado Springs lined the streets," she said. "Aleanah looks over to me and says mom it makes it just a little bit easier that these people care about daddy's loss and they're out here to show us that they love us."
Those moments come back after weeks like this, Flick said. It's why she said she was compelled to do what she could.
Flick wrote an open letter to the wife of Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley.