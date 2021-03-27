Jody Waters was a people magnet.
Friends and strangers alike were drawn to her, and this was an occasional source of frustration for family members. At times, it seemed as if everyone wanted a piece of her, and she was never stingy.
“Honestly, it was sometimes hard to go places with her because inevitably, she would get pulled into deep conversations with people — stranger or friend — who were lucky enough to cross her path,” the Waters family said in a statement.
Words of condolence and tribute poured out over social media when the news broke that Waters, 65, was one of the 10 victims killed on March 22 when a shooter opened fire at a King Soopers supermarket in Boulder.
“She was incredibly generous,” wrote Jenelle Green, who said she taught Waters’ children in preschool.
“What a beautiful soul,” wrote Betsy Shaps, Waters’ roommate at the University of Arizona.
“She was such a bubbly person,” wrote Helen McGonigle. “I am heartbroken over this tragic loss.”
Waters, a native of Barrington, Ill., owned clothing stores in Boulder and Denver for more than 23 years, according to her family. While she valued hard work, she was never too busy for others.
“She was the person who was always there when you needed help, support or just a listening ear,” her family said. “Personal relationships were everything to her.”
People seemed to orbit Waters, but her family was the center of her universe. She was fiercely dedicated to her daughters, Alex and Channing; her son-in-law, Corey; her ex-husband, Chuck (with whom she remained good friends); and her grandson, Everett, whom she called the “light of her life,” according to the statement.
The Waters family asked for privacy as they mourn the loss of a woman known for her charisma and unselfishness.
“She was mom, she was grandma, and she was a friend to everyone she met,” the family said.
