ARVADA, Colo. — The gun used in the King Soopers shooting in Boulder was bought from a store in Arvada, where the owner said in a statement that the sale was lawful.
The owner of Eagles Nest Armory said the shooting suspect passed a background check before buying the weapon.
The Eagles Nest Armory is located at 12371 W 64th Ave in Arvada.
Here is the full statement below from Eagles Nest Armory:
“We are absolutely shocked by what happened and our hearts are broken for the victims and families that are left behind. Ensuring every sale that occurs at our shop is lawful, has always been and will always remain the highest priority for our business. Regarding the firearm in question, a background check of the purchaser was conducted as required by Colorado law and approval for the sale was provided by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. We have and will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement as their investigation continues.” - John Mark Eagleton, owner of Eagles Nest Armory
A suspect, now identified as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, opened fire at a King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive Monday afternoon; 10 people died.