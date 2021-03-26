Supermarket-Shooting

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, appears before Boulder District Court Judge Thomas Mulvahill at the Boulder County Justice Center in Boulder, Colo. on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Three days after he was led away in handcuffs from a Boulder supermarket where 10 people were fatally shot, Alissa appeared in court for the first time and his defense lawyer asked for a mental health assessment "to address his mental illness."

ARVADA, Colo. — The gun used in the King Soopers shooting in Boulder was bought from a store in Arvada, where the owner said in a statement that the sale was lawful.

The owner of Eagles Nest Armory said the shooting suspect passed a background check before buying the weapon.

The Eagles Nest Armory is located at 12371 W 64th Ave in Arvada.

Here is the full statement below from Eagles Nest Armory:

“We are absolutely shocked by what happened and our hearts are broken for the victims and families that are left behind. Ensuring every sale that occurs at our shop is lawful, has always been and will always remain the highest priority for our business. Regarding the firearm in question, a background check of the purchaser was conducted as required by Colorado law and approval for the sale was provided by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. We have and will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement as their investigation continues.” - John Mark Eagleton, owner of Eagles Nest Armory

A suspect, now identified as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, opened fire at a King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive Monday afternoon; 10 people died.

