Linda Burt watched the CalWood fire exploding from her home northwest of Jamestown in Boulder County Saturday and started packing her car.
"My husband thought I was being a little overly cautious by loading up the car with stuff," she said looking back at the effort Monday.
The fire was ignited by an unknown source close to Burt's home, but high winds pushed the blaze away from the property, leading her husband to think they would not have to leave. But on Sunday the Left Hand Canyon Fire broke out a mile east of Ward -- much closer to the Burt's residence -- and she knew they would have to get out, she said.
After living in the mountains for 34 years, Burt said she had thought about what she would need in a wildfire evacuation long before she was notified to leave.
"You think about those things you would want to take if you might not have a home," she said.
Burt and other evacuees were hopeful Monday their houses would survive after cooler temperatures and higher humidly helped to slow the fires and clear the air. The calmer weather also allowed crews to drop water and retardant on the CalWood and Left Hand Canyon fires and helped ground crews to make good progress putting in fire line, a Facebook post from fire officials reported.
As of Monday, the CalWood fire's rapid growth has consumed 8,788 acres, destroyed least 20 homes, triggered thousands of evacuations, and sent ash raining down on nearby communities such as Nederland. The smaller Left Hand Canyon Fire compounded the stress for many.
"Everybody had cars packed," said Nanby Wentzel, who lives outside Nederland and works in the town.
She went to work Monday with her car full of suitcases, important documents and photos of her children. She also put in the crates for her six dogs and three cats should she need to use them.
"I have all the carriers all stacked like Legos in the back of my car," she said.
For Wentzel it was surreal to go back to work in the Rustic Moose, a gift shop, and see tourists come in to browse.
"This weekend it was just apocalyptic and then I come down here and everything seems normal," she said Monday.
At the Boulder Creek Lodge many of the guests weren't tourists but frazzled evacuees who left their homes Sunday after the Left Hand Canyon fire started. The Red Cross paid for the lodging of some guests and that's been helpful, evacuee Max Savich said.
Savich said he was ready to go before he got the call Sunday that he needed to leave his home south of Ward, a town that was completely evacuated. His home is only a few miles from the Left Hand Canyon Fire that is only 4% contained.
"I want to go back as fast as I can," he said.
Living with fire danger is a risk some residents in and near Nederland said they are willing to accept.
"That's a price you pay for living in the mountains," Wentzel said.
But Cara Judea Alhadeff, who had ash raining down on her home near Nederland over the weekend, said raging wildfires, hurricanes, flooding and other extreme weather events driven by climate change shouldn't be shrugged off as acceptable risks.
"This is a climate crisis. ... We have got to be courageous to see how we can work together to change our lifestyles and how we can have an impact on corporate culture," said Alhadeff, a climate justice activist.
The CalWood fire had damaged 26 homes, including 22 that were gutted since it ignited Saturday afternoon, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.
The fire reached 8,788 acres and remained at 15% containment Monday. Damage assessment Monday revealed no additional structure loss, although the west edge of the blaze was still too active to assess, officials said. The Left Hand Canyon Fire had burned 320 acres as of Monday.
The Boulder County fires are among the most recent of several burning around the state.
The Cameron Peak blaze, the largest wildfire in Colorado history, surpassed 204,000 acres amid gusty winds Monday, according to an official fire information website.
The fire's activity increased Monday, causing firefighters to lose containment from 62% to 51%, reports showed. The fire, burning west of Fort Collins and north of Rocky Mountain National Park, has been raging for more than two months with extensive growth in the past week.
Officials said some structures were lost Sunday. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office was assessing the extent of the damage.
The East Troublesome fire burning in Grand County near Granby has consumed 13,364 acres since it erupted Wednesday and was 10% contained, according to a news release.
As many as 231 firefighters were working to make fire lines with the help of bulldozers and air support dropping water and retardant, officials said.
Another wildfire sparked in Colorado on Monday Ice Lake Basin trailhead, a popular hiking trail in the San Juan mountains, The Durango Herald reported.
The fire was estimated to be burning across 15 to 20 acres. As many as 18 hikers are to be airlifted from the nearly 9 mile-long trail that reaches about 11,000 feet in elevation and features two alpine lakes, Island Lake and Ice Lake. South Mineral Creek Campground on Forest Service Road 585, which leads up to the trailhead, is also being evacuated.
