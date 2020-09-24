Gatherings of college-age Boulder residents were banned Thursday, a day after the University of Colorado's flagship campus in the city reported the state's largest COVID-19 outbreak.
Young adults 18 to 22 years old may "go about their business individually, but not with anyone else," Kate Haywood, senior assistant Boulder County attorney, said during a virtual news conference Thursday.
The ban is the latest, and most stringent measure in a so-far failed attempt to control the spread of the virus since CU resumed classes a few weeks ago. Previously, university officials had recommended that CU students in Boulder self-quarantine for two weeks as cases began rising.
On Wednesday, CU reported the largest outbreak the state has seen — 1,400 confirmed or probable cases among students and staff in the past month, more than double the previous largest outbreak at a prison in Sterling.
Authorities left no doubt they are serious about the ban on gatherings — anyone violating the order faces a $1,000 city fine and a $5,000 fine and 18 months in jail under state law, Haywood said.
Additionally, the order requires residents of 36 properties — off-campus collegiate group homes, many on College and University avenues — to stay at home unless performing "essential activities" like obtaining medical care, or food and household supplies via curbside pickup or contactless delivery.
The order will be in effect until noon on Oct. 8 unless extended.
Students violating public health orders are subject to a 10-day suspension, university officials said Monday. Fourteen students have already been suspended, officials said, adding such punishments are usually reserved for hosting parties.
More than 100 cases had been referred to the university's office of student conduct for more minor infractions, such as failing to wear a mask in a public area, they added.
Gov. Jared Polis' office released a statement regarding the new public health order Thursday morning, saying that "the better students do avoiding gatherings, the sooner they can get back to in person learning, and the sooner they can resume their regular activities."
"We know this isn’t the school year that any of us imagined, but urgent action is needed to prevent further spread in the community," the statement read.
The campus has not seen any fatalities due to the virus, and only one student has been hospitalized, university officials said Thursday.
While young people are susceptible to the potentially fatal virus, they tend to have less severe symptoms and don't account for a large number of hospitalization or deaths, health experts have said.
That's possibly due to their having fewer of the underlying health issues that have contributed to a higher fatality rate among the elderly, Dr. Thomas Jaenisch, infectious disease epidemiologist at the Colorado School of Public Health at CU Anschutz, told The Gazette.
College students comprise nearly 80% of Boulder County's cases since Aug. 24, when classes started, according to the county's public health order.
The university's biggest challenge in combating the virus's spread comes from gatherings at off-campus collegiate group homes, according to officials.
The 18-22 age group has posed a challenge when it comes to flattening the virus's surge in Boulder County. By complying with public health orders, young people can be a part of the solution and protect the community from suffering further economic damage, and community members from the social and behavioral health issues that can accompany stricter disease-control measures like extended isolation orders, officials said.
Boulder has seen more than 4,000 residents test positive, or considered probable, for COVID-19 to date. Deaths total 79.
Prior to the University of Colorado Boulder outbreak, Sterling Correctional Facility was the site of the state's largest outbreak. There, 566 prisoners and 53 staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Three deaths were connected to the Sterling outbreak.
Denver officials also announced a public health order Thursday intended to stop the recent surge of positive COVID-19 cases at its colleges and universities.
The city has 10 active outbreaks linked to Regis University, Metro State Denver and the University of Denver, with a total of 72 students testing positive and 13 non-tested probable cases, according to officials.
Denver's order mandates that colleges conduct daily health screenings of students, faculty, staff and visitors; increase efforts to ensure compliance with the state's mask mandate; require any individuals involved with or attending athletics events, even outdoors, to wear face coverings if unable to maintain social distance; disallow visitors to on-campus housing; and take action against any student or staff member who fails to comply with public health orders or school policy related to the pandemic.
The order also requires colleges to suspend all sports programming for teams with one or more coronavirus cases until further notice, and to develop and implement a public health order compliance plan by the end of the month that involves campus security, police and other resources to ensure students are following public health orders on and off campus.
“The risk of continuing to spread this deadly virus is real and made even more evident by the abrupt spike in cases on and near college campuses,” Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock said at a Thursday news conference. “We are committed to working with institutes of higher learning to help reduce this risk, but if these measures are not successful, we will not hesitate to look at other options.”
As of Wednesday the state had 66,669 cases of the virus, including 4,686 probable cases. Nearly 7,500 had been hospitalized, and there had been 2,030 deaths among cases, with 1,926 deaths directly attributable to COVID-19.
Denver Gazette reporter Hannah Metzger contributed to this report.