A Boulder County wildfire that destroyed at least 26 homes as it blew up in high winds last month is now fully contained, authorities say.
The CalWood fire, which sparked Oct. 17 about 17 miles west of Boulder, quickly grew to 10,100 acres and forced thousands of people to leave their homes before a late October snowstorm helped tamp it down. Crews declared it contained on Saturday, after finding no evidence of continuing heat or smoke, according to a tweet by the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management.
The cause remains under investigation.
The blaze was one of several that broke out along the Front Range last month as strong winds and dry conditions fueled record-setting fires across the state, including the two largest fires in Colorado history.
The Cameron Peak fire — which torched 208,900 acres and 224 homes, becoming the state’s largest fire ever — is 92% contained, according to Inciweb.org, a fire information website. More work remains on the neighboring East Troublesome fire, which is 60% contained after burning 193,800 acres and hundreds of homes and crossing into Rocky Mountain National Park, growing tp the second largest fire in state history.
The west side of the national park remains closed past the Grand Lake Entrance, 9News reported on Saturday. Approximately 30,000 acres in Rocky Mountain National Park was burned by the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires.