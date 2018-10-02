Both of the the polar bears at the Denver Zoo are leaving the city in the coming weeks, the zoo announced on Tuesday. And while a release said the bears leaving is a "temporary departure," a zoo official told 9NEWS on Tuesday there is no timeline when polar bears will return to Denver.
“We don’t have immediate plans on when they will come back,” said Brian Aucone, senior vice president for animal sciences at the Denver Zoo.
Cranbeary, a 16-year-old female, will leave in October for The Alaska Zoo. Lee, her 18-year-old mate, will depart later in the fall for Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.
Both of the bears are leaving Denver at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan in the hopes they produce offspring with new mates.
According to the release, there are only 44 polar bears in North American zoos currently, and the species faces increasing threats in the wild.
