DENVER • Former Broncos star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who died in December at age 33, was diagnosed with Stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) by Boston University researchers, Thomas' family announced Tuesday.
CTE is a degenerative brain disease caused by repetitive head trauma, which is judged on a scale of 1-4, with 4 being the most severe. It can only be diagnosed after a person's death.
Thomas, who died Dec. 9 in his Georgia home, reportedly suffered from "developed depression, anxiety, panic attacks and trouble with his memory" years before he died, according to a statement released from the Concussion Legacy Foundation. Thomas' family donated his brain to Boston University's CTE Center where researchers found several lesions, including progressive cognitive and mood abnormalities, which led to the Stage 2 CTE diagnosis.
When he died, family blamed seizures, which he had started experiencing after a 2019 car accident in downtown Denver. While epileptic seizures can be associated with late-stage CTE, Boston University researchers said, "it is far more likely that he developed post-traumatic epilepsy after a motor vehicle accident and fall he experienced several years before his death."
The coroner's office in Fulton County, Ga., has yet to officially to determine his cause of death. Researchers at Boston University believe Thomas' death could be directly linked to CTE, which has been a common disease among football players due to the physical nature of the sport.
"Like so many that have gone before, we found Stage 2 CTE in the brain of Demaryius Thomas," Dr. Ann McKee said in a statement. McKee is a neuropathologist and the director of the Boston University CTE Center. "The question I keep asking myself is 'When will enough be enough?' When will athletes, parents and the public at large stop ignoring the risks of American football and insist that the game be changed to reduce subconcussive hits?"
Thomas is one of more than 300 former NFL players who have been diagnosed with CTE by the Boston University CTE Center research team, according to the Concussion Legacy Foundation.
"I hope this is a wake-up call to high-profile current and former NFL players that CTE is rampant among them, and they need to get involved in creating real solutions," said Dr. Chris Nowinski, co-founder and CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation. "CTE should be their number one off-the-field issue."
Thomas played 10 seasons in the NFL (2010-19), totaling 724 catches for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns. He spent eight and a half of seasons with the Broncos, helping Denver win Super Bowl 50 in 2015-16. He will likely be inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame as one of the greatest receivers in franchise history.