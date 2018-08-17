Law enforcement is investigating a bomb threat The Boston Globe received Thursday, the same day it led a nationwide publication of newspaper editorials denouncing President Donald Trump's attacks on the press as "the enemy of the people."
Boston police do not believe the threat was “super serious,” but the Federal Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation, reported WHDH, a Boston TV station.
Boston police responded to the building where the Globe's offices are located after the newspaper received a threatening phone call Thursday morning, Axios reported.