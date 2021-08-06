FILE - In this Sunday, June 17, 2018, file photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the United States rest in one of the cages at a facility in McAllen, Texas. A federal volunteer at the Biden administration's largest shelter for unaccompanied immigrant children says paramedics were called regularly during her the two weeks she worked there. She said panic attacks would occur often after some of the children were taken away to be reunited with their families, dashing the hopes of those left behind. The conditions described by the volunteer highlight the stress of children who cross the U.S.-Mexico border alone and now find themselves held at unlicensed mass-scale facilities waiting to reunite with relatives. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP, File) AP