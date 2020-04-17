Bonfires, smoking in city parks and open spaces, and fireworks aren't allowed in Colorado Springs for the foreseeable future, under new restrictions set Friday by the city's Fire Department in hopes of preserving critical resources for the fight against the coronavirus.
The order also restricts recreational fires, open or prescribed burns, burning trash and the use of small internal combustion engines operated without a properly installed and functioning spark arrestor, the department said.
The restrictions will reduce the likelihood of structure, grassland and forest fires, which would in turn divert firefighters and other first responders from COVID-19 mitigation efforts, a Fire Department statement said.
The following is allowed under the order:
- Outdoor smoking in designated areas when smoking materials are disposed in a noncombustible container with a secured lid
- Portable or fixed fireplaces intended for outdoor use and outdoor cooking appliances, if there is 15 feet between the fireplace and all structures, vegetation and fences. Wood, pellets, charcoal, liquid propane gas or natural gas must be used as fuel.
- Model rockets, with a permit issued by the Fire Department.
- Welding, brazing, blasting and torching in forested or grassy areas, with a permit issued by the Fire Department.
Punishments for violating the order may include fines up to $2,500, a jail sentence up to 189 days or probation, the department warned.