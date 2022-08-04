A Colorado Springs man charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend made an appearance in court Thursday to ask for a bond reduction as he awaits trial. A judge denied the request to lower the $100,000 bond set for the kidnapping charge.

Saul Bujanda, 30, was arrested in August 2021 and faces charges of first-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual assault, among other charges, for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's apartment, taking her to his Colorado Springs home and assaulting her more than once over a 10-hour period.

Bujanda pleaded not guilty to all charges. He has been held on bond at the El paso County jail for over a year; his jury trial is set to start in December.

At an appearance at the El Paso County Courthouse Thursday, Bujanda’s defense requested a bond reduction from $100,000 to $50,000. The defense said Bujanda was dealing with a substance abuse disorder when the alleged events took place in August last year. Since his incarceration, Bujanda has allegedly been clean and has a plan to not use substances, according to the defense.

The defense also said Bujanda is open to complying with the conditions of bail, including GPS monitoring, and has had no contact with the victim since his arrest. He does not have a history of being unemployable or bad behavior in prison, the defense said.

But the prosecution argued that the defendant poses a risk to the victim and the general public, citing Bujanda’s previous criminal history in four U.S. states. In 2011, Bujanda was convicted having a sexual relationship with a juvenile when he was 19 and served time in a Kansas prison, according to previous reporting.

Bujanda was out on bail during the alleged kidnapping and assault in August 2021 after an April 2021 incident in which he is accused of drunkenly beating, choking and threatening to kill his then-girlfriend, and thus also faces bond violation charges. A second jury trial is set for December for counts of second-degree assault and other violent crime charges from the April 2021 incident.

The alleged victim of both incidents spoke in court Thursday, calling Bujanda a “predator” and “dangerous man” with a pattern of violent abuse. She requested that the court reject lowering bond for her safety and the safety of the public.