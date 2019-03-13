Snow driven by winds approaching 100 mph shut down schools, highways, air travel and businesses in the Pikes Peak region Wednesday and left more than 1,000 stranded in their cars awaiting rescue.
The rapidly intensifying storm — known as a bomb cyclone — caused whiteout conditions for drivers caught in its fury and prompted Gov. Jared Polis to call out the National Guard and El Paso County to declare an emergency.
Wednesday’s major storm surpassed initial predictions, upgrading from blizzard to full-on snow hurricane. Here's a compilation from our staff. pic.twitter.com/yJLEO7uisk— The Gazette (@csgazette) March 14, 2019
This is nuts! Whiteout conditions up north in Colorado Springs. #cowx #SnowMageddon2019 #BombCyclone pic.twitter.com/37N8psrIEz— Hannah Tran (@HannahTranMedia) March 13, 2019
Officials pleaded with people to stay home and off the roads. "The more people on the road, the higher likelihood of crashes happening today," the Colorado State Patrol warned on Twitter. Read more here.
Yeah I’d say the storm was as anticipated. I thought it was just a hyped up storm! #cowx #Snowmaggedon2019 pic.twitter.com/YnfTvcyk8h— Leslie James (@Leslie_m_James) March 14, 2019
Interstate 25 will remain closed overnight between Colorado Springs and Lone Tree. Read more here.
Amazing visible #satellite images of the #record breaking monster #Cyclone that preliminarily bottomed out at 970mb near Lamar #Colorado. Note the streak of blowing dust in north Texas. Gust of 103 MPH in Guadeloupe, Tx. 80mph Amarillo, Tx. 97mph Colorado Springs, CO.#cowx #txwx pic.twitter.com/V2k6QkDndm— Benjamin Jurkovich (@BenjaminJurkovi) March 13, 2019
Homeless shelters around Colorado Springs were filled with people seeking refuge from the storm. Read more here.
This is what I get for trash talking the #BombCyclone - a knocked over fence and a neighborhood full of fallen trees. #cowx pic.twitter.com/L1PpaWbqcq— Terry Terrones ⚡️ (@terryterrones) March 13, 2019
The wind gusts were at record-breaking levels for some, including at the Colorado Springs Airport. Read more here.
Me (once the wind stops) #BombCyclone #COWX pic.twitter.com/f0SbDYXmmP— Matt Wiley (@MWCoyote) March 13, 2019
The Colorado College hockey team, which was hoping to fly to Michigan for NCHC playoff series, is among those impacted by travel delays at airports. Read more here.
New visibility status: none #BombCyclone @csgazette pic.twitter.com/FkVeZG6Ww2— Kaitlin Durbin (@njKaitlinDurbin) March 13, 2019
Nearly all local schools again canceled classes for Thursday after calling off Wednesday. They were confident in their early decisions to do so after paying "attention to community feedback over the years." Read more here.
More #snow. Woodland Park at a foot and counting. #cowx #BombCyclone @csgazette @HannahTranMedia pic.twitter.com/lnA9ZZN0Pl— Nathan Van Dyne (@NathanVanDyne) March 13, 2019
Snow totals varied greatly around Colorado. See the totals here.
This is us heading west on U.S 24 between #ColoradoSprings and #ManitouSprings. #snowicane #cowx @gazettepreps pic.twitter.com/iRIZnOJvbz— Chhun Sun (@chhunsun) March 13, 2019
Of course, not everyone is having to deal with the snow, wind and cold. The Air Force men's basketball team opened the Mountain West Conference tournament with an 87-56 win against San Jose State.
Getting a little breezy here in Las Vegas, but I’ll push through. Hope everybody’s safe back home in Colorado. pic.twitter.com/IFNX5R4qxr— Brent Briggeman (@BrentBriggeman) March 13, 2019
