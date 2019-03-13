Snow driven by winds approaching 100 mph shut down schools, highways, air travel and businesses in the Pikes Peak region Wednesday and left more than 1,000 stranded in their cars awaiting rescue.

The rapidly intensifying storm — known as a bomb cyclone — caused whiteout conditions for drivers caught in its fury and prompted Gov. Jared Polis to call out the National Guard and El Paso County to declare an emergency.

Here are few social media highlights and links to our top stories.

Officials pleaded with people to stay home and off the roads. "The more people on the road, the higher likelihood of crashes happening today," the Colorado State Patrol warned on Twitter. Read more here.

Interstate 25 will remain closed overnight between Colorado Springs and Lone Tree. Read more here.

Homeless shelters around Colorado Springs were filled with people seeking refuge from the storm. Read more here.

The wind gusts were at record-breaking levels for some, including at the Colorado Springs Airport. Read more here.

The Colorado College hockey team, which was hoping to fly to Michigan for NCHC playoff series, is among those impacted by travel delays at airports. Read more here.

Nearly all local schools again canceled classes for Thursday after calling off Wednesday. They were confident in their early decisions to do so after paying "attention to community feedback over the years." Read more here.

Snow totals varied greatly around Colorado. See the totals here.

Of course, not everyone is having to deal with the snow, wind and cold. The Air Force men's basketball team opened the Mountain West Conference tournament with an 87-56 win against San Jose State. 

Stay with gazette.com for continuing coverage of the storm.

Tags

Load comments