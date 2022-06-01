Gazette news partner KKTV is reporting that one person is in custody after a bomb threat was reported at the Walmart on Highway 85/87 Wednesday morning.

Fountain police continue to search the area, but report that there was no device found in the bag of a man who is now in custody.

Fountain police Cmdr. Mark Cristiani said police received a call about a man claiming he had a bomb in a duffel bag at a McDonald's located just across the Walmart parking lot.

Police apprehended the suspect in front of the Highway 85/87 Walmart, where he dropped the bag and ran from the officers before being arrested, Cristiani said. The suspect is an adult male who is reportedly not cooperating with police.

The Walmart was evacuated and closed for about 90 minutes, but reopened around 11 a.m., according to a Walmart employee.

This is a developing story; return for updates.