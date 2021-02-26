Springs Ranch Elementary in Colorado Springs received a bomb threat Friday morning, sending the school into a lockout for nearly 45 minutes, a District 49 email to families said.
School office staff discovered a voicemail with a bomb threat around 7:40 a.m. and told the school's safety and security team as well as the Colorado Springs Police Department, the email said.
Students and staff in the building were ushered outside while other students were "redirected" to safe locations and visitors were restricted while police investigated, the email said.
Police and District 49 security staff and school administrators searched the building, according to the email to families. Students and staff were allowed back inside at 8:25 a.m. once the search was complete.
No threat was found.