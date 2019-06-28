A suspicious package left outside U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn’s office in northern Colorado Springs office Friday morning set off a bomb scare.
It was intended to be a bombshell, instead.
“It was just paperwork, research on people on the political side that he doesn’t agree with,” Colorado Springs police Sgt. Fred Walker said. “There’s nothing in there that’s sharper than a paper’s edge.”
Around 10:25 a.m. a man dropped off a box at Lamborn’s office at 1125 Kelly Johnson Blvd., Walker said. Staff members apparently weren't expecting it, considered it suspicious, and called police.
Bomb technicians took the package behind the building as a precaution while determining what was in it and if it was a threat.
Just before 1 p.m., the technicians gave the all clear.
“There was nothing dangerous in the box,” Walker said.
At least not to anyone allied with Colorado Springs' conservative Republican congressman.
Opposition research refers to hiring an investigator to compile information on political opponents that can be used to discredit them publicly.
An extreme example is the so-called Steele dossier. The 35-page report by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele and financed in part by Hillary Clinton and other Democrats claimed that Russia had information about prostitutes and Donald Trump that it could use to blackmail the future U.S. president.
It is unknown if Lamborn was at his office or in Colorado Springs at the time of the bomb scare. A staff member at his Washington D.C., office said he was not in the Capital Friday.
A spokeswoman for Lambron said she had no information on who prepared the opposition research that was delivered to the congressman's office or who it was about.
“Earlier this morning, a suspicious package was brought to our district office,” said Communications Director Cassandra Sebastian. “Capitol police were contacted, and the Colorado Springs Police Department and FBI responded immediately.
"After investigation, first responders deemed there was no safety threat. No one on Congressman Lamborn’s staff was harmed during the incident.”