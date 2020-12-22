A call for a deadly shooting in the rural town of Alamosa developed into a bomb scare Monday, police said.
Alamosa Police Department raced to 1318 Main St. around noon after a teen was shot. The teen was rushed to the San Luis Valley Health emergency room, but despite lifesaving efforts the teen was pronounced dead at the hospital.
While investigating the area police found items believed to be a homemade explosive device and called the Pueblo Bomb Squad, Gazette news partner KKTV reported. They squad recommended evacuating all buildings within 100 feet of 1218 Main St. Highway 160 traffic was also diverted until the bomb squad arrived.
When the bomb squad arrived they found the suspected device and disposed of all hazardous materials, a city news release said.
Police arrested 20-year-old Isaiah Atencio. Atencio is suspected of manslaughter, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, felony menacing, and possession of an explosive device, according to KKTV.
Police said this is an ongoing investigation.