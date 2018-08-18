A boil order has been issued for water customers living in the Midway area, south of Fountain.
An official with Wigman Mutual Water company said Saturday morning that Friday's storms caused a leak in the water delivery system, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Workers are trying to locate the leak, but until it is found and fixed, a boil order is in place for all water that is going to be consumed, cooked, or bathed in.
Officials are also asking customers to conserve water as much as possible while repairs are underway.
The boil order affects roughly 400 homes in the Midway area. There are currently around 200 homes without water because of the leak. There is no estimate for when the problem will be fixed.