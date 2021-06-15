The House passed legislation on Tuesday to award Congressional Gold Medals — one of the highest civilian honors — to police officers who defended the Capitol during the violent Jan. 6 insurrection.
Lawmakers handily passed the legislation. Members of both parties supported it, 406-21, with all of the votes in opposition coming from conservative Republicans.
The four medals awarded under the bill would be displayed at the Capitol Police headquarters, at the D.C. Metropolitan Police headquarters, at the Smithsonian Institution and in a "prominent location" in the Capitol.
The medal displayed in the Capitol would be accompanied with a plaque listing all of the law enforcement agencies that helped protect the building on Jan. 6 from the mob of former President Trump’s supporters who were trying to stop Congress from certifying President Biden’s election victory.
Lauren Boebert, a Republican, was the only person in Colorado's House delegation to vote no on the bill. Republicans Doug Lamborn and Ken Buck voted yes along with Democrats Jason Crow, Diana DeGette, Joe Neguse and Ed Perlmutter.