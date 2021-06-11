Even when she’s not talking politics, Rep. Lauren Boebert appears to have a gift for setting the Twitterverse ablaze.
On Thursday, the Republican congresswoman sent out a tweet congratulating Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic on his selection as the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for 2021, and a particular turn of phrase sent her critics into full throat.
“Congratulations to the Joker for being the first Denver Nuggets’ player to win the MVP award,” Boebert tweeted. “Nice to see a gentleman receive this honor.”
Accusations of racism flooded social media because Boebert referred to Jokic – the first white MVP since Dirk Nowitzki won the award in 2007 – as a “gentleman.”
“She means a white guy,” one person tweeted.
“Did nazi that coming from you,” wrote another.
One respondent posted a picture of Jokic kneeling during the pre-game National Anthem, while wearing a Black Lives Matter T-shirt. “Bet you don’t wanna congratulate him anymore,” the individual wrote.
“With all due respect ma’am you can keep your congratulations to yourself,” tweeted Denver Nuggets staff member Jordan Bickerstaff. “We prefer politicians who don’t help lead an insurrection or spread wild conspiracy theories.”
One tweeter opined that Boebert referred to the Nuggets center as “the Joker” because she didn’t know how to spell his actual name. Another posited that the congresswoman was actually talking about Batman’s arch-nemesis.
Others seemed to express shock.
“What?” tweeted @thatmanowen.
“WHAT?” echoed @BJOjulri.
“WHAAAAT?!?” wrote @noholdsbarred.
Local sports anchor Jake Gadon summed up Boebert’s post – and the responses – thusly: “This was…interesting to see.”