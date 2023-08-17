Officials with the Colorado Springs Fire Department recovered a body from Prospect Lake in Memorial Park Wednesday morning in east Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Fire officials said just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday that crews were at Prospect Lake and asked the public to be aware of crews in the area.

At around 10:45, the department said the Colorado Springs Police Department has assumed lead within the incident, with further updates to come from CSPD.

According to Caitlin Ford, a CSPD spokesperson, one deceased individual has been recovered from the lake.

"Our patrol units are investigating, but at this time it doesn't appear a crime has occurred," Ford said.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated once more information is received.