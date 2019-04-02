Police are investigating after a body was uncovered along the Pueblo Riverwalk Tuesday morning.
Workers found the body while trying to refill a fountain that sits in the middle of the river. As they dragged a hose across the water, the hose pulled up a body.
While an autopsy will still need to be performed, a police captain told 11 News foul play is not currently suspected. The body is believed to be that of a homeless man who frequents the area. The captain did not believe the deceased had been in the water more than a few days, as officers and firefighters at the scene separately confirmed seeing that homeless man within the last week.