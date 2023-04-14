A body found in the Arkansas River in Cañon City Friday afternoon has been identified as that of an 18-year-old man.

Cañon City police responded to an area near Centennial Park in the 200 block of Griffin Avenue just after 3 p.m. after a caller reported a body in the river.

Cmdr. Elliott VanDyke could not confirm if police know the identity of the man whose body was recovered.

Investigators have not determined if there was foul play involved in the death and the cause of death is not yet known, police said. It is also unknown where the body entered the river and how long it had been there.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Cañon City Police Investigations Unit by calling 719-276-5600.