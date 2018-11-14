The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the body of a missing dancer with the St. Louis Ballet Company was discovered Wednesday morning.
On November 12, a state park ranger found Raffaella Stroik’s vehicle in a boat ramp parking lot off Highway 107 in Mark Twain State Park. Stroik's body was found Wednesday morning near a boat ramp in Florida, Missouri, police confirmed. According to police, a private pilot spotted a body in the water around 9:40 a.m. and the Missouri State Highway Patrol's water division recovered the body near a bank.
Police have not said what may have led to the death.
