FORT COLLINS — Emergency crews recovered the body of a missing ranger from the water at Horsetooth Reservoir early Friday, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
The ranger went missing at Horsetooth Reservoir on Thursday night from the northeast side of the reservoir, according to a tweet from the Poudre Fire Authority (PFA).
Search crews found the ranger's boat on the water but could not find the ranger. The body was recovered from the water about 3:30 a.m. Friday, the sheriff's office says in a press release.
The sheriff's office and the Larimer County Coroner's Office were investigating. The coroner's office will release the identify of the ranger "at the appropriate time," the release says.
The search continues for a missing person on Horsetooth Reservoir. Crews are conducting primary and secondary searches of both water and the east and west shorelines. #RotarySearchCo https://t.co/lbpJyLaNLq pic.twitter.com/4Kkd7cON2E— poudrefire (@poudrefire) August 21, 2020
