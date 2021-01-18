Douglas County search and rescue teams discovered a man’s body near the Rampart Range area Saturday night that was identified Sunday by the Douglas County Coroner's Office as Brian Patterson, officials said.
Patterson was last seen leaving his home on Jan. 12 to ride his ATV. The search began after the vehicle he used to transport his ATV was found abandoned Friday at the Dakan OHV trailhead near Sedalia, according to the Douglas County authorities.
The multi-agency search was made up the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Douglas County Search and Rescue team, neighboring search and rescue teams, and community volunteers, according to the Douglas County Search and Rescue team tweet Saturday night.
An update to today's mission will come ASAP but we are grateful for the help we received from the community, numerous volunteers, neighboring SAR teams, and of course @dcsheriff. At this time WE DO NOT REQUIRE FURTHER ASSISTANCE. Thank you!— Douglas County SAR (@DCSARColorado) January 16, 2021
Patterson would have been 56 in March of the year, officials said.
Little information has been released regarding Patterson's death pending further investigation, according to Douglas County Police.
According to authorities, no foul play is suspected. However, the cause of death has yet to be determined, said police.