PUEBLO COUNTY - A search-and-rescue operation ended tragically after divers pulled the body of a man out of Lake Pueblo Sunday morning.
The deceased, identified only as a man in his 30s, went missing Saturday while diving from 80-foot-tall cliffs in the Cottonwood Creek Cove area of the lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says it appears he drowned, and called the death a "heartbreaking" reminder why jumping, diving and swinging from cliffs are all prohibited.
The search began Saturday evening after the man failed to emerge from the water. The man was diving with friends as the other half of his group watched from a boat. Search and Rescue combed the cove until darkness forced them to suspend the operation; park rangers continued the search with sonar until 12:45 a.m. Sunday.
Divers found his body 30 feet underwater shortly after the search resumed at 9 a.m.