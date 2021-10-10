Sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of an El Paso County woman whose body was found in Douglas County on Saturday.
The woman's body, located off Highway 83 and North Pinery Parkway, was recovered by members of Douglas County Search and Rescue, according to a Sunday news release from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
The woman was preliminarily identified as being from El Paso County. Her identity will be released after a formal autopsy and notification of next of kin by the Douglas County Coroner's Office. The case, however, will be investigated by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit, the release stated, adding that there is no known threat to the community.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Investigations Tip Line at (719) 520-6666.