A body found early Sunday along an urban trail in Colorado Springs is being investigated as a "suspicious death, police said.
No information was released about the deceased person or if there were noticeable injuries.
Police received a report of a person lying on the ground about 6:15 a.m. off of the Pikes Peak Greenway trail a quarter-mile south of West Polk Street, police said in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000. You may anonymously report any information to Crime Stoppers tip line at 719-634-7867.