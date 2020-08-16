A body found early Sunday along an urban trail in Colorado Springs is being investigated as a "suspicious death, police said.

No information was released about the deceased person or if there were noticeable injuries.

Police received a report of a person lying on the ground about 6:15 a.m. off of the Pikes Peak Greenway trail a quarter-mile south of West Polk Street, police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-444-7000. You may anonymously report any information to Crime Stoppers tip line at 719-634-7867.

