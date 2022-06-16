A body found on the side of the road in unincorporated El Paso County is being investigated as a homicide, according to the sheriff's office.

A deceased male was found in the 5200 block of Old Stage Road June 10 around 1 p.m. The body was allegedly lying by the road when it was reported to police.

The sheriff's office said the victim has been identified as 30-year-old Manuel Armando Hernandez-Uribe.

According to court records, Hernandez-Uribe had multiple warrants out for his arrest in El Paso County for aggravated motor vehicle theft, eluding a police officer and several other charges.

A cause of death has not been released, but the case is being treated as a homicide.

"Detectives are working hard to determine who may have been involved with this death," the sheriff's office wrote in a release.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information regarding this case to call 719-520-7777.