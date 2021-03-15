The El Paso County Sheriffs office has responded to reports of a body found on Old Pueblo Road, authorities said Monday.
Officers were dispatched to the location between Fountain and Wigwam east of I-25 just after 2:30 p.m., Gazette news partners at KKTV reported.
EPSO responding to a deceased body found on Old Pueblo Road. PIO is 45 minutes out. Media staging at Hanover and Old Pueblo road. #OldPuebloRoadInvestigation pic.twitter.com/Xjq963hrM4— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) March 15, 2021
Reports of a body along the roadway comes four years almost to the day after the bodies of Colorado Springs teenagers Natalie Partida and Derek Greer were found on Old Pueblo Road.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.