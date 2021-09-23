Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office found a body on Gold Camp Road Wednesday evening, Lt. Deb Mynatt with the sheriff's office announced Thursday.
Deputies received a call about a body found in the Section 16 trailhead on Gold Camp Road just before 6:30 p.m. After a long hike, deputies eventually found the body of an adult man.
Members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department and El Paso County Search and Rescue took the body to the El Paso County Coroner's office, Mynatt said in a release.
The coroner's office will work to identify a cause of death and will notify the man's next of kin.