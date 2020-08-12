A body found nearly three decades ago at a makeshift campsite between Woodland Park and Deckers is that of a 20-year-old woman reported missing from the Colorado Springs area, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
Now investigators want the public's help in learning more about her.
Additional details, including the woman's name, are expected to be released during a media briefing set for 10 a.m. Thursday in Castle Rock.
"Over the years the case had been looked at several times to see if any new investigative tools may assist in identifying the remains," a sheriff's news release said. "In July, our cold case detective received information that finally led to the identification of the remains — a reported missing woman who spent most of her young life in and around Colorado Springs."
The woman's remains were recovered June 15, 1993 in the Pike National Forest, after someone found the body and alerted authorities. The news release didn't specify whether a cause of death was determined, describing the case as a death investigation.
Investigators say they are seeking more information about the woman from anyone who may have known her.
