A body was found Friday after an hourslong search of Skaguay Reservoir, about 20 miles southwest of Colorado Springs, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.
Responding to a call for help, wildlife officers and Teller County Sheriff’s deputies searched from boats for several hours before recovering the body, officials say.
The victim's identity and cause of death have not been released.
Skaguay is an isolated reservoir about eight miles east of Victor along rugged gravel roads at an elevation of about 8,900 feet.