The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance after a man’s body was found in Hanover, officials with the office announced Friday.

Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, deputies received a call about a body found in the 20000 block of Longhorn Point located in unincorporated El Paso County in Hanover, officials said.

Deputies responded to the area and found the dead male.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 719-520-7777.