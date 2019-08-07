A body was found in a steep, rocky area above Mirror Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park near dawn on Tuesday, ending a two-day search.
According to a press release from Rocky Mountain National Park, the search began early Monday, after park rangers were notified that Aragorn Spaulding, 37, of Greeley was overdue. The hiker’s vehicle was located on the road near the Corral Creek Trailhead.
The identity of the body that was found has yet to be officially confirmed.
Rocky Mountain National Park Search and Rescue team members began ground search efforts with aerial reconnaissance from a Flight For Life Air Ambulance. Search efforts continued into Tuesday morning, when a Colorado National Guard helicopter located the deceased man below a large cliff band in a steep, scree area above Mirror Lake.
A scree area is an accumulation of loose rock covering a steep slope, usually at the base of a mountain or cliff. Risky terrain consisting of loose and unstable rocks is often deemed as dangerous for hikers and climbers.
The hiker’s body was flown to Harbison Meadows and then transferred to the Larimer County Coroner’s Office. The Larimer County Coroner’s office will release the name of the deceased pending positive identification and completion of an autopsy.