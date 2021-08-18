open space 8-17

Colorado Springs firefighters on Wednesday found the body of a man who went missing the day before in the water at Red Rock Canyon Open Space.

Recovery crews found a man's body around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after reports from witnesses Tuesday afternoon that a person went in the water but did not resurface.

The Fire Department announced at around 9 p.m. Tuesday that crews had responded; the operation changed to a recovery effort after more than 90 minutes with no sign of the missing person.

Recovery crews paused efforts around 1 a.m. because conditions became cold and dark and "too dangerous to continue," said Mike Smaldino, the spokesperson for the Fire Department.

Crew resumed recovery efforts around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Smaldino said.

There are at least two ponds in the open space. In February, Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department implemented nightly after-hour gate closures for the open space between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., in response to rising illegal activity taking place after the open space officially closed.

