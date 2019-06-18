A body was found about 40 feet underwater in Lake Pueblo near dawn Tuesday, ending an all-night search, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported.
The body was identified by the Pueblo County coroner as David Bothel, 73, of Colorado Springs.
A search began about 3:30 p.m. Monday, minutes after an empty boat was found adrift in a cove on the north shore, a Parks and Wildlife news release says.
Three witnesses called 911 to report that an empty boat was adrift in No Name Cove. They said that about 20 minutes earlier, they had seen the boat being piloted by "an older man who was fishing alone."
Parks and Wildlife staff began searching on land and in the water, but severe weather interrupted rescue efforts until around 7 p.m., when searchers resumed and continued overnight, the release says.
Four rangers in two boats searched using sonar equipment until they found the body, the release says. It was recovered using a Parks and Wildlife remote-operated vehicle. Parks and Wildlife rangers spent two days last week training with the new remote-operated vehicle equipment.
The Pueblo County coroner was called to the scene and took possession of the body about 5:15 a.m.
"Lake Pueblo, rated a fishing 'hot spot,' provides over 4,600 surface acres of water, 60 miles of shoreline and almost 10,000 acres of land," the Parks and Wildlife website says.
The Gazette's Liz Henderson contributed to this report.