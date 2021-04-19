Fountain police are investigating after a man's body was found Sunday in Fountain Creek.
Officers made the discovery after being summoned about 2:30 p.m. to a location just north of Duckworth Park, according to a Fountain police news release.
There were no obvious signs of trauma. The El Paso County Coroner's Office will assist in identifying the man, and an autopsy is expected to determine his cause of death.
Anyone with information about the man should call Detective Robyn Abrams at (719) 382-4289. Those wishing to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867).