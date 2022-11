A body was found Monday morning in downtown Colorado Springs, according to police.

Police confirmed that the body was found at the corner of Wahsatch Avenue and Bijou Street around 10:40 a.m. Gazette news partner KKTV reported that an active investigation was in place in the area at 12:30 p.m. and that police were clearing the scene around 12:45 p.m.

Police said the death does not appear to be suspicious.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.